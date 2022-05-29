Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after cops withdrew his security

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday.

According to available reports, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired. Moosewala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

The incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of his security along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail