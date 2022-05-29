Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead, police suspect Canada-based Goldy Brar: Sources

The Punjab Police suspect the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar for the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, sources told Hindustan Times.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. He was killed a day after the Punjab government withdrew two gunmen provided to him.

According to the reports, two other people were also injured as more than 30 rounds were fired. Moose Wala was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared dead.

Moose Wala had joined Congress last year and had unsuccessfully contested elections from Mansa constituency, losing to Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla. The 28-year-old singer had cases filed against him over songs which allegedly promoted gun culture and violence.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences to the family of Sidhu Moose Wala, while stating that the guilty won't be spared. “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Mann tweeted.



The opposition has launched an all out attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government. The Bharatiya Janata Party called Moose Wala's killing a ‘state-sponsored murder’. The Congress too expressed shock over its party leader's killing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON