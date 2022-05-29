Punjab Cong’s Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead 4 km from house. They fired 30 bullets
Mansa: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by the unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday evening, a day after the state government withdrew the two gunmen provided to him, people aware of the matter said.
The incident took place at Jawaharke village when Moose Wala along with two others was about four kilometres from his residence in Moosa village. Police said Sidhu was in his Mahindra Thar when unidentified persons opened fire on the vehicle. More than 30 rounds were fired on the vehicle.
Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he died. The condition of the other two is critical.
Chief medical officer Mansa Ranjit Rai said that Sidhu Moose Wala succumbed to his injuries.
The condition of the two survivors is critical and were referred to a better-equipped hospital.
Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Punjab Congress in December 2021 ahead of state elections, saying that he wanted to be part of the system to speak for the underprivileged.
He also contested the Punjab elections from Mansa but lost to Aam Aadmi Party’s Vijay Singla, who was appointed Punjab health minister and sacked on Tuesday last on corruption charges.
The attack comes a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of Moose Wala’s security along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and a few police officers, according to a report by news agency PTI.
The state also downgraded the security cover granted to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh but restored it hours later amid a controversy. Singh, however, refused to take it back, saying that “Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youth are enough to provide security”.
Earlier in April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 people, including former ministers and ex-MLAs.
-
Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh's two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his sister Naba Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head. During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving.
-
New workshop for charging, repairs of MSRTC e-bus in Pune
PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is preparing to run the first electric bus (e-bus) from Pune to Ahmednagar. Initially, the e-bus route will be between Pune and Nagar but as the number of e-buses increases, more routes will be added. The MSRTC has set up a new workshop for the charging, maintenance and repair works of e-buses.
-
As traffic cops implement strict norms, citizens want better roads
Mumbai Since March 6, the Mumbai traffic police introduced a lot of new measures for the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike, but the citizens of the city have expressed discontent at the lop-sided approach by the authorities to address the traffic problem. On Saturday, the traffic police implemented 'no honking' for two hours between 5 pm to 7 pm, although they had announced the initiative just a day earlier on Friday.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics