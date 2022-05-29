‘No fear of law’: Oppn slams AAP after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed

The Congress expressed shock over the murder of its leader and famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa district on Sunday. Moose Wala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

The 28-year-old singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala.



My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,” the Congress tweeted.

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.



Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.



We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said Moose Wala was killed in “a shootout”.

“Shocking to hear about death of #sidhumoosewala in a shootout-not sharing the videos received via WhatsApp due to sensitivity but shot at many times,” he tweeted.

Shocking to hear about death of #sidhumoosewala in a shootout-not sharing the videos received via WhatsApp due to sensitivity but shot at many times — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 29, 2022

In another tweet, he said, “Since AAP has come to power in Punjab, law&order has seen a downward trend: >Broad-daylight murders > Violent clashes in Patiala > RPG attack on Punjab Police >Sidhu Moosewala Shot dead. Law & Order crumbling like pack of cards in AAP regime-Bhagwant Mann must respond.”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at the AAP government in Punjab for withdrawing security of several people across the state and then publishing the list in newspapers which makes them a direct target.

Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday @AAPPunjab Govt removed security of social celebrities & today famous #PunjabiSinger @INCPunjab leader #SidhuMoosewala shot at by unknowns at Mansa.@ANI @TimesNow @republic @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/UAtGrjPqJ9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state, saying “criminals have no fear of law".

“Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!” he tweeted.

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.



Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Mann also expressed condolences to the family and fans of Moose Wala.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Deputy superintendent of police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told news agency PTI that several bullets hit Moose Wala, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON