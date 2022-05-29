Over 30 rounds fired: Video shows bullet holes, blood all over Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead Sunday in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. A video went viral on social media showing the bullet-ridden SUV that Moose Wala and his associates were travelling in when unknown assailants opened fire.

The disturbing video shows a cracked windshield filled with bullet holes, broken glass and the singer-rapper, with blood on his clothes from his wounds, in an unconscious state.

The windows are completely smashed and the seats covered in blood. Several people can be seen around him, checking his pulse and trying to get him out of the vehicle to rush him to the hospital.

The video can be seen here. (Caution: Viewer discretion advised)

Two more persons, including the driver, were also injured in the firing, the video showed.

The latest reports say more than 30 rounds were fired at his vehicle.

The 29-year-old singer-rapper was rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital in critical condition but unfortunately died during treatment. His two associates are in critical condition and are expected to be shifted to a larger hospital for treatment.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is receiving a lot of flak with opposition parties blaming Bhagwant Mann for the incident. Two armed security officers were withdrawn from a security detail assigned to Moose Wala on Saturday. Sidhu Moose Wala was among 424 political leaders and officials whose security cover was dropped by the Bhagwant Mann government.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau)