CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV before killing

Moments before he was shot dead, Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s SUV was being allegedly followed by men in two cars, a CCTV footage that has now emerged shows. The 28-year-old rapper was murdered on Sunday evening, months after he had joined the Congress. His killing - linked to inter-gang rivalry by police - has sparked a massive political slugfest in the state.

In a video footage shared by news agency ANI, two cars seem to be chasing the singer-politician’s SUV in the Mansa district soon after he had left home. The clip shows two trailing white cars - an SUV and a Sedan -driving in a rush, making a sharp turn at the cut, giving the impression that the accused were trying ‘not to lose sight’ of the singer’s SUV.

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Police officials have said that the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala took place around 5.30 pm, and the singer's SUV being intercepted by two vehicles. “Moose Wala, along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and friend Gurwinder Singh, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa,” police said.

Thirty rounds of bullets were fired, the state police have said, adding that they “recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot.” The cops are also suspecting the use of an AK 47 in the murder. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Following the singer’s death, a fresh political slugfest has also broken out with leaders of the Congress party blaming the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab government for withdrawing the security cover. “'It has happened due to government's failure and police's incompetence,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said on Sunday. Several other Congress members were quoted as saying by ANI that it is a “political murder and the state government should step down."

The Congress leader’s security was scaled down on Saturday amid Punjab government’s moves against the “VIP culture”. On Sunday, when he left home, he did not take his bulletproof car, according to police. He did not also carry his two armed guards along.

(With inputs from ANI)