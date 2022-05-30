Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (28), better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala. The popular singer was earlier protected by four armed personnel; the cover was scaled down to two armed guards.
According to the police, the attack took place around 5.30 pm when Moose Wala, along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and friend Gurwinder Singh, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa. Moose Wala’s SUV was intercepted by two vehicles and it was sprayed with about 30 rounds of bullets. He was found slumped on his seat and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
He added that a three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.
“Moose Wala had four commandos from the Punjab Police, but two of them were withdrawn from his security temporarily due to Ghalughara Diwas (Operation Bluestar anniversary). He denied taking the two remaining commandos. He even had a private bulletproof vehicle but did not use it today,” said Bhawra.
Attackers’ vehicles recovered
IG, Faridkot range, PK Yadav, who is camping at Mansa, said an SIT comprising superintendent of police (SP-investigation), Mansa, Dharamvir Singh; DSP (investigation), Bathinda, Vishwajeet Singh; and CIA incharge, Mansa, Pirthpal Singh, has been formed. Police have also recovered vehicles used by the assailants and detained more than six persons. It is suspected the assailants fled in some other vehicle.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said: “We are searching the CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailants; we have got some leads. We have recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot; even the use of an AK 47 is suspected, as at least three weapons were used. As of now, the number of assailants is not clear, but at least 6-7 persons were involved.”
Cousin, friend critical
Chief medical officer, Mansa, Ranjit Rai said Moose Wala was brought dead to the hospital, while the other two injured have been referred to a hospital in Patiala as their condition remains critical.
The 28-year-old singer belonged to Moosa village near Mansa and has given several superhit songs over the last few years. The singer had faced criticism from several quarters for allegedly promoting gun culture in his songs and was also been booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song “Sanju’’. Moose Wala joined the Congress in December last year, and unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from Mansa against Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla.
After news of the incident spread, Moose Wala’s followers gathered in huge numbers outside the Mansa civil hospital raising slogans against the Punjab government for withdrawing police protection from the singer. They even tore the chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s posters installed near the civil hospital.
Mann, while expressing shock over Moose Wala’s “gruesome murder”, wrote on Twitter: “Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.”
However, the Congress demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Punjab, and other political parties, including the BJP and SAD, also targeted the government as well as the AAP and its leaders for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics