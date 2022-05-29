Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed as a result of inter-gang rivalry and Canada-based Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are responsible for the killing, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at a press conference on Sunday night. The 28-year-old singer and Congress politician was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab by unknown assailants. The Punjab DGP said one of his managers had been involved in the killing of a youth Akali Dal leader - Vikram Singh Middukhera.



But who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, named in the gruesome killing of a popular Punjabi singer that has created shockwaves in Punjab and the country.

1. Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is considered to a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Last year, a court in Punjab's Faridkot district issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar over the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. The 34-year-old died on the spot after being shot 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

2. The alleged role of Goldy Brar came to light in a double murder case in Gurugram. On March 11, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi gang, PTI had reported. Delhi Police had said slain brothers Paramjit and Surjit were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar. Jaildar - with support from Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar - carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the illegal liquor business.

3. On May 2, Punjab Police's anti-gangster task force (AGTF) arrested three aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The police said the three were planning to attack a businessman in the Malwa region to extort money from him.

4. Punjab Police on April 8 arrested Gurpreet Singh, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, with two pistols and eight live cartridges from Kharar. The police arrested him based on a tip from another gangster - Manpreet - who revealed during interrogation that Goldy Brar had provided three pistols of .30 bore, .32 bore and .315 bore to expand criminal activities.

5. In 2018 Mumbai Police beefed up security for superstar Salman Khan after Haryana Police's Special Task Force found out that arrested gangster Sampat Nehra was reportedly working to kill him. A sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Nehra, had even carried out a recce.

