3 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested from Bathinda

Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda.

The arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, Himmatveer Singh and Balkaran, alias Vicky. All are from Muktsar district.

The police have also recovered two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a white i20 car from them.

The state government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban to intensify action against the gangsters.

Giving details, DIG, AGTF, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following a tip-off, an AGTF team from Bathinda managed to arrest the three accused, who were planning to attack a businessman of the Malwa region to extort money from him. “With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said.

DIG Bhullar said while all the three accused have a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer were allegedly involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

He said they used to procure weapons for the gang from other states and used to deliver to their associates for target killings.

On the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, they were providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region (NCR), the DIG said.

“Recently the counter intelligence unit of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a wanted gangster, Sharukh, who was provided a hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station, Bathinda.