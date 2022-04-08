Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held with arms in Kharar
Probing into the network of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs in Mohali, the crime investigating agency (CIA) of the local police arrested their aide in Kharar on Wednesday.
The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Dana Mandi Bhikhi, Mansa, Punjab, was caught with two pistols and eight live cartridges near Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar while he was commuting in a white Tata Safari car.
The arrest came following the disclosure of Bishnoi’s close associate Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, Punjab.
Giving details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said on April 4, Mohali police received information that Manpreet was operating his gang across Punjab from a Bathinda jail, with his associates setting up bases in the Chandigarh tricity area. Manpreet was also booked in an Arms Act case in Kurali in 2021.
On being brought to Mohali on production warrant and interrogated, Manpreet revealed that Canada-based Goldy Brar had provided them three pistols of 30 bore, 32 bore and 315 bore, to further their criminal activities, and shared information of their targets.
Following these disclosures, police arrested Gurpreet on Wednesday, and recovered a 32-bore pistol with six live cartridges and a 315-bore pistol with two live cartridges from his possession.
The SSP said Gurpreet was accused of a murder in Mansa district in November 2014. During his tenure in jails, he came in contact with different gangsters aligned with Bishnoi.
He added that Gurpreet was being questioned and more important disclosures were expected from him.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
-
Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
-
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
-
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
-
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics