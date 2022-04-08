Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held with arms in Kharar

Probing into the network of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs in Mohali, the crime investigating agency (CIA) of the local police arrested their aide in Kharar on Wednesday.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Dana Mandi Bhikhi, Mansa, Punjab, was caught with two pistols and eight live cartridges near Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar while he was commuting in a white Tata Safari car.

The arrest came following the disclosure of Bishnoi’s close associate Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, Punjab.

Giving details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said on April 4, Mohali police received information that Manpreet was operating his gang across Punjab from a Bathinda jail, with his associates setting up bases in the Chandigarh tricity area. Manpreet was also booked in an Arms Act case in Kurali in 2021.

On being brought to Mohali on production warrant and interrogated, Manpreet revealed that Canada-based Goldy Brar had provided them three pistols of 30 bore, 32 bore and 315 bore, to further their criminal activities, and shared information of their targets.

Following these disclosures, police arrested Gurpreet on Wednesday, and recovered a 32-bore pistol with six live cartridges and a 315-bore pistol with two live cartridges from his possession.

The SSP said Gurpreet was accused of a murder in Mansa district in November 2014. During his tenure in jails, he came in contact with different gangsters aligned with Bishnoi.

He added that Gurpreet was being questioned and more important disclosures were expected from him.