Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after Punjab govt withdraws security

A day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover, Congress leader and popular singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district. Two gunmen assigned to his security detail had been withdrawn by the state on Saturday.

Based on information available at this time, the shooting took place at Jawaharke village on Sunday evening after Moose Wala and two others travelled around four kilometres from his residence in Moosa village. Sidhu was driving his Mahindra Thar when unidentified persons opened fire on the vehicle. Over 30 rounds were fired and Sidhu was reportedly hit by at least eight bullets.

Police said Moose Wala and the two others were rushed to a hospital. "They all were rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital, where Moose Wala died while undergoing treatment," a police official said, adding that the condition of the other two remains critical.

Mansa district chief medical officer Ranjit Rai said Sidhu Moose Wala had succumbed to his injuries, and that they were going to refer the two injured to a bigger hospital for treatment.

