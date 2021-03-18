IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing
Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, 34, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Jubilee Chowk in the town on February 18. He suffered 12 bullet injuries. (HT file photo)
Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, 34, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Jubilee Chowk in the town on February 18. He suffered 12 bullet injuries. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing

This will help police get a red corner notice issued against Goldy Brar for conspiring to murder Faridkot Youth Congress chief Gurlal Singh Pehalwan on February 18
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:09 PM IST

A Faridkot court has issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against the Canada-based main conspirator of the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

The district police had approached the court of chief judicial magistrate, Faridkot, Harvinder Singh Sindhia, seeking the open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant of Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who is living in Canada at present.

This would help the police get a red corner notice issued against him.

Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an open-ended non-bailable warrant does not carry a time limit for execution, while the red corner notices are issued by Interpol or international police on the request of a member country to prohibit the movement and subsequent handing over of an accused from across the globe.

On February 18, two unidentified men shot dead 34-year-old Pehalwan near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot. Pehalwan died on the spot after sustaining 12 bullet injuries. A few hours after the murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Rajasthan’s Ajmer jail, linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). Brar was killed outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in October 2020.

On February 21, Delhi Police arrested three men and claimed the murder was the fallout of a gang rivalry and it was orchestrated by Goldy Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar. After arresting other suspects in the murder case, the Faridkot police named Bishnoi and Goldy as conspirators in this crime.

The Faridkot court has already issued production warrants against Bishnoi. He will be produced in the court here on March 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(HT File/Twitter)
(HT File/Twitter)
chandigarh news

More leaders likely to follow Baig into People’s Conference

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The People’s Conference, which split from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, is trying to expand his base across Jammu and Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, 34, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Jubilee Chowk in the town on February 18. He suffered 12 bullet injuries. (HT file photo)
Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, 34, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Jubilee Chowk in the town on February 18. He suffered 12 bullet injuries. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:09 PM IST
This will help police get a red corner notice issued against Goldy Brar for conspiring to murder Faridkot Youth Congress chief Gurlal Singh Pehalwan on February 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
In its 2017 manifesto, the Congress had promised “compulsory recruitment of local youth by industrial investors in Punjab up to 50% of the total workforce”. (Representative image)
In its 2017 manifesto, the Congress had promised “compulsory recruitment of local youth by industrial investors in Punjab up to 50% of the total workforce”. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM not in favour of job quota for locals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh says too much regionalisation isn’t a good thing when asked about the Congress’ unfulfilled poll promise of 2017 on compulsory recruitment of locals by private industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dera Sacha Sauda followers attacking vehicles on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway on August 25, 2017, after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in Panchkula. State home minister Anil Vij said the Bill has been brought on public demand to protect public property. (HT file photo)
Dera Sacha Sauda followers attacking vehicles on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway on August 25, 2017, after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in Panchkula. State home minister Anil Vij said the Bill has been brought on public demand to protect public property. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana passes recovery of damage to public property Bill amid Oppn protest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The Bill provides for recovery of damages to properties caused during agitations besides the constitution of a claims tribunal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh blamed governor VP Singh Badnore for sitting on the amendment Bills instead of forwarding them for presidential approval, even though the Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed the Bills last year. (HT file photo)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh blamed governor VP Singh Badnore for sitting on the amendment Bills instead of forwarding them for presidential approval, even though the Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed the Bills last year. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Will move SC if President doesn’t give assent to Punjab amendments: CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Reiterating that his government was opposed to the Centre’s farm laws, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Government of India to scrap the legislation and bring in new laws after fresh discussions on the issue with farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the sports university Bill runs contrary to it. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in pic) referred the Bill to a select committee. (HT file photo)
Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the sports university Bill runs contrary to it. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in pic) referred the Bill to a select committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Sports university of Haryana Bill referred to select committee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The reintroduced Bill carried a controversial provision (clause 6) which said no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to weaker sections, Scheduled Castes shall be made on the ground of domicile
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with mediapersons and district administration officials through video conferencing in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with mediapersons and district administration officials through video conferencing in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh warns of tougher measures in next few days to tackle dangerous Covid situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The maximum recovery of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>102.99 crore was made in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) revenue district, one of the state’s industrial hubs, followed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98.06 crore in Solan and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.94 crore in Kinnaur. (HT file photo)
The maximum recovery of 102.99 crore was made in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) revenue district, one of the state’s industrial hubs, followed by 98.06 crore in Solan and 19.94 crore in Kinnaur. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HP’s legacy resolution scheme helps recover 318-cr arrears

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Introduced last year, the government’s scheme is aimed at settling the pending legacy cases of all subsumed laws besides recovering the arrears
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navjot Kaur with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Navjot Kaur with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.
chandigarh news

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur appointed All India Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM) on Wednesday appointed former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, as president of its women wing in Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state’s infection tally rose to 2.03 lakh, while 35 more fatalities took the toll to 6,172. There are 27 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 283 are on oxygen support, as per the medical bulletin. (HT photo)
The state’s infection tally rose to 2.03 lakh, while 35 more fatalities took the toll to 6,172. There are 27 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 283 are on oxygen support, as per the medical bulletin. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 2,000 daily cases after nearly 6 months

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/amritsar/patiala/bathinda
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The coronavirus surge continued in Punjab on Wednesday with 2,039 new infections and 35 more people succumbing to the pathogen, the health department said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three pistols, six magazines, 46 cartridges and a car bearing fake number plate were seized from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three pistols, six magazines, 46 cartridges and a car bearing fake number plate were seized from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

4 shooters arrested with arms, ammunition in SBS Nagar

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Were planning to kills three people at behest of an NRI, gangster Tejinder Singh Teja, who is currently in Bathinda jail arranged three weapons and cartridges for accused to execute the murders, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a Punjab Police officer during a countrywide inoculation drive in Patiala Wednesday (PTI)
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a Punjab Police officer during a countrywide inoculation drive in Patiala Wednesday (PTI)
chandigarh news

Focus back on Punjab’s high death rate, worries mount

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The state’s Case Fatality Rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%; Maharashtra and Sikkim are next to the state ar 2.2 %
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river
National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river
chandigarh news

National Green Tribunal disbands its committee monitoring pollution in Ghaggar river

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Tribunal directs administrative heads of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to take over the task, says oversight by its panel ‘cannot be a permanent feature’
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of seized heroin.
A file photo of seized heroin.
chandigarh news

9kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, cross-border smuggler arrested

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
7kg contraband concealed in a tractor’s empty battery found from across barbed fence near the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 40-minute meeting was held at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan village near Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)
The 40-minute meeting was held at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan village near Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Capt, Sidhu bond over tea, discuss latter’s return to Punjab cabinet

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The two leaders discussed the contours of the cricketer-turned-politician’s return to the state cabinet, and the likely portfolio, but no time-frame was finalised, according to sources in the know of the discussion at the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP