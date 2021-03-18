Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing
A Faridkot court has issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against the Canada-based main conspirator of the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.
The district police had approached the court of chief judicial magistrate, Faridkot, Harvinder Singh Sindhia, seeking the open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant of Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who is living in Canada at present.
This would help the police get a red corner notice issued against him.
Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an open-ended non-bailable warrant does not carry a time limit for execution, while the red corner notices are issued by Interpol or international police on the request of a member country to prohibit the movement and subsequent handing over of an accused from across the globe.
On February 18, two unidentified men shot dead 34-year-old Pehalwan near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot. Pehalwan died on the spot after sustaining 12 bullet injuries. A few hours after the murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Rajasthan’s Ajmer jail, linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). Brar was killed outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in October 2020.
On February 21, Delhi Police arrested three men and claimed the murder was the fallout of a gang rivalry and it was orchestrated by Goldy Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar. After arresting other suspects in the murder case, the Faridkot police named Bishnoi and Goldy as conspirators in this crime.
The Faridkot court has already issued production warrants against Bishnoi. He will be produced in the court here on March 22.
