In I-Day speech, PM Modi stresses on self-reliance, national security

Atmanirbharta (self reliance) is the foundation of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and over-dependence on foreign powers can cloud freedom itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, underlining that enhancing national security was a core mission to build a prosperous country by the centenary of independence in 2047. PM Modi also hailed the armed forces and the prowess of Made-in-India weapons during Operation Sindoor in his 103-minute-long address – his longest ever from the ramparts of the Red Fort.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

In his customary address to the nation on Independence Day, Modi outlined an expansive vision for the next few decades with self-reliance and defence as its pillars, made a string of big-bang reform commitments especially in easing compliance and simplifying Goods and Services Tax, announced a high-powered mission to deal with infiltration, flagged global economic selfishness, and underlined his government’s drive to achieve self-reliance in energy, defence equipment, critical minerals and semiconductors.

In his 103-minute-long address – his longest ever from the ramparts of the Red Fort – Modi also hailed the armed forces and the prowess of Made-in-India weapons during Operation Sindoor, urged Indians to build jet engines and announced the formation of Mission Sudarshan Chakra,an anti-ballistic missile defenceaimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities.

Among his major announcements were that India will roll out its first Made-in-India chip by the end of the year; 10 new nuclear reactors as part of the mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over 10 times in the next two decades; next-generation GST reforms to be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers; a a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms; launching the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, announced by the Cabinet earlier, to benefit 30 million young Indians; a High-Powered Demography Mission to address the national security challenge of infiltration; and a National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources, alongside major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro and nuclear power.

He also praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party that is celebrating its centenary this year.

“For a nation, the greatest criteria for self-dignity is its self-reliance,” Modi said after a flypast of military helicopters scattered flower petals above an invited crowd of thousands in the historic Red Fort. “The more a country is dependent on others, the bigger is the question mark on its independence.”

Before his speech, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force flew over the Red Fort and showered flower petals. One chopper carried the Tricolour while the other displayed a banner of Operation Sindoor.

The remarks came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s global trade war. In the last few weeks, Trump hit India with a 50% tariff rate, much higher than the regional peers.

“This is an opportunity to move ahead, to visualise big dreams, to sacrifice for our resolve. The government and I are with you and we will make history,” he said.

Modi didn’t name Trump or the US but highlighted global economic turbulence and how India was a bright spot in an otherwise glum scenario. But he reiterated his concern for farmers’ welfare.

“Farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers are our top priorities. Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” he said.

India’s protections for its agricultural sector and apparent reluctance to open it up to mega American farm companies was seen to be one of the bigger hurdles in protracted trade negotiations between the world’s largest and fifth-largest economies. The agriculture sector accounts for nearly 18% of the country’s gross domestic product and employs millions of small cultivators owning mostly tiny land parcels, who also form a large and sensitive political bloc.

“Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don’t sit crying over those crises. We should not pull others down but enhance our capabilities. If we take that path, no selfishness will be able to entangle us,” he said.

Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Modi said strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities were key to decisively tackling threats, and added that self-reliance was the bedrock of national strength, dignity, and the journey to a developed India by 2047.

“Operation Sindoor showcased the marvel of India’s military prowess, leaving our enemies stunned and unable to comprehend the advanced weapons that neutralised them in seconds. Without Aatmanirbhar Bharat, could we have executed Operation Sindoor on such a large scale? Our military’s strength, bolstered by the ‘Make in India’ initiative, allowed us to act decisively and fearlessly,” the PM said.

He also threw a challenge. "Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all departments of the government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets," he said.

He underlined a push for Swadeshi or indigenous products, saying shopkeepers should display boards for such items. “Choose Made in India products, crafted by Indians, to bolster the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Let’s embrace this collective responsibility to drive change and transform the world,” he said.

Modi stated that by 2035, the nation sought to expand, strengthen, and modernise its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.

“The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission. The entire system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists with precision,” he said.

Modi also announced a “double Diwali gift”.

“Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform that significantly reduced the tax burden across the nation. Now, after eight years, the time has come to review it. We have formed a high-powered committee to begin this review process and have held consultations with the states as well. We are now bringing in next-generation GST reforms. This will become a Diwali gift for the nation. Tax rates on essential goods and daily needs will be reduced under a simplified framework. This will bring significant relief and convenience. Our MSMEs and small industries will also benefit greatly from these changes,” he said.

Modi called infiltration “a well thought-out conspiracy” to change the country’s demography and announced a high-powered “demographic mission” to tackle what he described as a massive crisis. Modi added that infiltration in border states can compromise national security and development. “The country’s demography is being changed as a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy. A new crisis is being created. And these intruders are snatching away employment opportunities of our youth,” Modi said.

The comments came amid a major political tussle over the identification and deportation of allegedly undocumented Bangladeshis in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. The Opposition has attacked the Centre over the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in various states. Undocumented immigration is a major issue in Assam and West Bengal, two border states going to the polls next year.

Modi also blamed previous governments for slow-pedalling on critical sectors such as semiconductors, and attacked the Congress for imposing the Emergency. “This is a technology-driven century. Whichever country embraced technology, they reached great heights…You’ll be surprised to know that semiconductors, which have now become the backbone of many nations, the files of those plans in India were stuck, left and forgotten. The thinking behind semiconductors was killed before birth. We lost 50-60 years. Many countries in the meanwhile continued to gain strength in semiconductors. But today, we are rid of that burden,” said the PM.

He also said India was on its way to achieving self-reliance in critical minerals – such as lithium, cobalt, rare earth and graphite that have diverse applications ranging from electronic chips and home appliances to electric vehicles and solar panels – and highlighted his government’s record in promoting solar, hydrogen, hydropower and nuclear energy. “In energy, we are dependent on other countries. We have to make ourselves Atmanirbhar…we should build our own EVs and EV batteries. I want to tell the pharma sector to focus on research and development of cheap and best medicines. I want to tell companies to make fertiliser in India for self-reliance.”

“Swadeshi should not come from a place of desperation (majboori) but of strength (mazbooti).”