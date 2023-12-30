In Putin's New Year message to prez Murmu, PM Modi, emphasis on bilateral ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Putin, in his message, emphasised that despite the challenging global circumstances, the relationship between India and Russia has been progressing dynamically. Additionally, Putin acknowledged the significant advancements and bilateral cooperation between both countries in the past year. Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

"The messages addressed to President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi note that, despite the difficult international situation, the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India continues to develop dynamically: in the outgoing year, trade has been growing at an exceptionally high rate and joint projects in various areas have been successfully implemented," Putin's message read.

Furthermore, he noted that collaboration between the two nations was important to foster diverse bilateral connections and align efforts to enhance security and stability both regionally and globally.

"Vladimir Putin praised the results of India's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20 and stressed his conviction that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to develop multifaceted bilateral ties and effectively coordinate efforts to strengthen security and stability at the regional and global levels," a statement issued by the Russian president's office read.

On December 28, Putin held discussions with the external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Moscow from December 25 to 29 as part of the continuous high-level exchanges between the two nations.

In the course of the meeting, Putin highlighted Prime Minister Modi's constructive stance on intricate global events, including the situation in Ukraine. "We know the stance of Prime Minister Modi and we mentioned that repeatedly on many occasions. Well, his attitude towards some complex developments, including the flashpoints like...in Ukraine," Putin reinstated.

The Russian President conveyed that he has consistently provided advice to Modi regarding the unfolding events in Ukraine on multiple occasions and signaled that additional discussions on the subject would be forthcoming.

"Many times, I advised him of how things have been going there and I know that he (PM Modi) is willing to do his utmost so that the issue is resolved by peaceful means. So, we probably will delve into that deeper now, and we will give additional information to you on that time," Putin said. The Russian President also conveyed appreciation for the advancing relationship between Russia and India in the midst of global upheavals. "We are gratified to note that despite all the turmoil happening worldwide, the relationship with our true friend in Asia, India has been progressing incrementally," Putin said.

