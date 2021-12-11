PM Modi says CDS Gen Rawat's demise loss to every patriot. Then makes this pledge

The entire nation witnessed the hard work of India’s first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat for making the country’s security forces self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Extending his condolences to the families of all those who died in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, PM Modi said the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat is a loss to every patriot.

Referring to Gen Rawat’s effort to strengthen the coordination between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, the prime minister promised that the campaign will continue to move swiftly in order to make the security forces ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

“Wherever General Bipin Rawat maybe, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions,” the prime minister said.

“India is mourning but despite being in pain, neither do we stop our pace nor our development. India won't stop. India won't be at a standstill. Together, we Indians will work hard & face every challenge inside and outside the country,” he added.

‘Whose money misused?’ PM Modi on Saryu Nahar project cost escalation over years

PM Modi was speaking at the launch of the ₹9,800-crore worth Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. Providing an update on the health of the sole survivor of the helicopter crash, the prime minister said doctors are working hard to save the life of Group Captain Varun Singh.

“I pray to Maa Pateshwari to save his life. The nation stands with his family. The country also stands with the families who lost those brave soldiers,” he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi inspected the Saryu Nahar National Project's model ahead of the launch. The project, which involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini, is estimated to provide water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages