In Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, PM Modi talks about 2047 goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will become a 'Viksit' (developed) nation by 2047 if all the countrymen would take the resolve to work for its development. PM Modi addresses Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi(X/ @ANI)

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, he appealed to the people to make up their minds and resolve to make India a developed country. He said, “If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become 'Viksit' by 2047.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Emphasizing government schemes reaching to the people, he said that the yatra is his examination and wanted to know if the promises he made were fulfilled or not.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra is my examination. Through this, I want to know from you if what I promised was fulfilled or not, whether people got houses or not, whether people lacking a house got houses. In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention to is that the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems. If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the houses should be built with the help of the government. There is no need to run after the government. The Govt should work from the front and since you have given me this work, about four crore families have got permanent houses," he said.

PM Modi further said that he is attending the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra as an MP of Varanasi. "All the people of the country associated with the government, politics and social work are giving their time to make this Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success. So as the MP of Varanasi, I also had a responsibility that I should also give time to this program," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, he interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. He said that Modi's guarantee begins after hope from everyone else ends. He also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

PM Modi arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency for a two-day visit on Sunday to launch 37 projects worth over ₹19,000 crore for the development of the region. He held a roadshow in the temple town and visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of government schemes including PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, and PM Ujjwala among others.

Later, he will now inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat and will flag off a second Vande Bharata train between Varanasi and New Delhi.

On Monday, he will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir and will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block. He will aslos inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects including roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports.(With inputs from PTI, ANI)