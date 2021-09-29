Home / India News / Income limit of differently abled dependents raised for family pension
Income limit of differently abled dependents raised for family pension

Presently, the specially-abled child or siblings are eligible for family pension if their overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than 9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:42 AM IST

The defence ministry has enhanced the income criteria for grant of family pension to children or siblings suffering from mental or physical infirmities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that such dependents shall be eligible for family pension for life, given that “their overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate, i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant or pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon.”

Presently, the differently-abled child or siblings are eligible for family pension “if their overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than 9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon.”

The ministry said that the financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from February 8, 2021.

