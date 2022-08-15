Independence Day 2022: Tiranga on Siachen, Ladakh, underwater & in space

India is celebrating its 76th independence day and the festive fervour has gripped the entire nation. The independence day celebrations are taking place as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On this occasion, tricolour is being unfurled at every nook and corner of the country. The internet is brimming with pictures of our national flag being flown across mountains, underwater and even space.



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel unfurled the tricolour in Ladakh. The union territory has been the epicentre of tensions between India and China in recent times. The Force has scaled 75 peaks simultaneously today as Mission 'Amritarohan' and hoisted National Flag atop 75 peaks to make a distinguished record.

ITBP personnel celebrating the #IndependenceDay in Ladakh at 18K Feet. The Force has scaled 75 peaks simultaneously today as Mission 'Amritarohan' and hoisted National Flag atop 75 peaks to make a distinguished record.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/UWUmyxXRVt — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2022

The ITBP personnel even hoisted the tricolour in Himachal Pradesh at a height of 17,000 feet. The flag hoisting ceremonies and flag rally by the ITBP personnel took place across several parts of the country.

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted a video of an underwater flag demo at sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Island. The demo was carried out as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga



“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव” #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



As a part of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, @IndiaCoastGuard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near pristine islands #Andaman & Nicobar.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/1whHAtpWjm — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 15, 2022

The tricolour was also flown beyond the earth in space. A video shared by an aerospace organisation Space Kids India showed tricolour being hoisted 30 kilometres near space. NASA astronaut Raja Chari also shared pictures of Indian tricolour being flown at the International Space Station.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

At the world's highest battlefield in Siachen, the mountain warriors also hoisted the flag to mark the independence day celebrations.

The Indian Army retweeted a video by the Fire and Fury Corps of the armed forces, showing the tricolour flying on the Siachen Glacier.

