India accepts Nepal’s request for wheat supply

New Delhi: India has accepted the request of Nepal for supply of 200,000 tonnes of wheat, New Delhi told Kathmandu during the two-day inter-governmental committee (ICG) meeting on trade, transit and cooperation concluded on Saturday, commerce ministry said. The India-Nepal inter-governmental committee inter-governmental committee is bilateral mechanism to strengthen trade and investment ties.

An Indian delegation led by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the problems faced in milk exports to Nepal in the meeting. “The Nepali side agreed to consider the request of the Indian side positively for milk products not adequately produced in Nepal such as whey and cheese,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The India-Nepal IGC met on January 10-11 in Kathmandu to combat unauthorised trade between the two countries.

At the IGC -- a bilateral mechanism to strengthen trade and investment ties -- both sides reviewed mutual market access issues, intellectual property rights and duty related matters. The agenda also included discussions on review of the Treaty of Transit and the Treaty of Trade, proposed amendments to existing agreements, the harmonisation of standards and the synchronised development of trade infrastructure including the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line, it said.

After the Indian side formally informed New Delhi’s acceptance to Nepal’s request for supply of 200,000 MT wheat, the Nepali side “expressed its appreciation” for India’s continued support in ensuring the supply of essential commodities to Nepal, the statement said.

At the Nepali side’s request, the Indian side agreed that prevailing regulation of maximum axle weight of 18.5 tonnes for two axle vehicles, and 28 tonnes for three axle vehicles, may also be applicable to Nepali vehicles for cargo-in-transit on Kakarbhitta (Nepal)-Banglabandha (Bangladesh) via Phulbari (India) route.

In response to Nepali side’s requests, the Indian side informed that sal seeds and chayote have been included in the plant quarantine order of India. The request for jatamasi - root extract; sugandhkokila berry extracts; sugandhwal rhizome extract and timur berry extracts into the list of processed items (plant products) has also been accepted, the statement said.

On India’s request, Nepal expressed openness to reviewing the documentation regarding the reclassification of products like EPAQUE and POLYHIDE 28 in their technical systems. “The Indian side highlighted the problems faced in milk exports to Nepal. The Nepali side agreed to consider the request of the Indian side positively for milk products not adequately produced in Nepal such as whey and cheese,” it said.

The meeting welcomed bilateral initiatives aimed at reinforcing the seamless cross-border connectivity between India and Nepal including through construction of new Integrated Check Posts and railway links. A Joint Business Forum was also organized on the sidelines of the meeting by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) on January 11.