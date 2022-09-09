India announces State mourning

The Indian government on Friday announced one day of national mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart of our times; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people,” the statement said.

Modi said in a set of tweets that Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered as a “stalwart of our times”. He added, “She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

In another tweet, Modi said: “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The queen, who ascended to the throne in 1952, died peacefully at her Scottish estate on Thursday afternoon.

“In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family,” Murmu said in a tweet.