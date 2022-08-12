India concerned about Taiwan developments, calls for de-escalation of tension

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said India is worried about the developments in Taiwan, while calling for exercise of restraint.

With China intensifying its military drills in the region following a recent visit by US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelocy to Taiwan, the MEA said both sides should avoid unilateral actions to change the status quo and ensure de-escalation of tensions. It also spoke about the need to make efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Like many other countries, India too is concerned about this development (in Taiwan). We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace & stability in the region.”

According to an ANI report, in response to a question on India's position on the one-China principle, Bagchi's said, “India's relevant policies in this are well-known and consistent and do not require reiteration.”

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and is against foreign politicians visiting the island. Taiwan rejects China's claim.

