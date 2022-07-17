India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 4th straight day with 20,528 new cases

India's daily Covid tally on Sunday remained above the 20,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day with 20,528 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - taking the total tally to 43,750,599. The active caseload in the country stands at 1,43,449, accounting for 0.32 percent of the total cases. A total of 2,689 active cases were recorded since Saturday, as per the union health ministry data.

The country registered a total of 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official count of the fatalities to 5,25,709. A total of 17,790 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.48 percent, as per the latest health bulletin. Meanwhile, a total of 3,92,569 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has surpassed the 199.98 mark. Over 3.79 crore first doses and over 2.62 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 6.80 crore first doses and more than 5.01 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group, as per the government data. Meanwhile, over 4.56 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers, and over 1.07 crore doses between the 18 to 59 age group.

At least 90 percent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which according to experts has worked well in restricting the number of hospitalizations and deaths in the third Covid wave that began around January this year.

Meanwhile, a top WHO scientist has cautioned on fresh Covid-19 waves and new variants. According to Soumya Swaminathan, the world needs to be “prepared for these COVID-19 waves as each new variant will be more transmissible, and immune evasive- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalizations and sickness”.