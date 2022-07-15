Global Covid U-turn? WHO top scientist's note of caution on variants, waves
Two years and many variants later, coronavirus is still not done with the world it seems. After Delta variant in 2021, and the Omicron variant, earlier this year, a new subvariant - BA.5 - is on the radar of experts.
Amid concerns over fresh Covid waves, WHO’s chief scientist has sent a note of caution. "We need to be prepared for these COVID-19 waves- each new variant will be more transmissible, and immune evasive- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalizations and sickness. All countries must have a data driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations," Soumya Swaminathan wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
Fresh concerns have emerged in Japan and New Zealand among other countries over a spike in cases, according to reports. France is said to topping the global charts.
Swaminathan was responding to a tweet from Philip Schellekens, a senior Advisor at the World Bank Group. "We're seeing a global U-turn in COVID-19 mortality. Following months of decline, it has started to rise again. Not a big surprise given: properties of BA.5, relaxed attitudes towards infection control, 3/4 of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination." he had tweeted.
In another post, he shared data to highlight that about three-fourth of the world is yet to get booster doses. Among the high-income countries, US, France, Germany are identified as the drivers of the global surge, he highlighted.
Region Wise, according to the WHO, Europe has the highest number of overall Covid cases followed by the Americas, Western Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, and Africa.
Japan warned on Thursday, according to a Reuters report, that a new wave of COVID infections appeared to be spreading rapidly and urged people to take special care ahead of an approaching long weekend and school summer vacation.
In China's Macau, only place where gambling is legal, six casinos are shut. The country logged its slowest economic growth since the initial Covid outbreak Friday, expanding just 0.4 percent in the second quarter, according to an AFP report.
(With inputs from Reuters, AP)
-
South Korea seeks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan
South Korea hopes a high-level visit to Tokyo next week will kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes despite concerns the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could disrupt efforts to mend ties, Seoul officials said. Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.
-
Sri Lankans queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol
Out of gas and stuck in line for days, a group of motorists kick off their shoes and settle on a sidewalk in Sri Lanka's capital for a round of cards. "I have been here for four days," said Vipul Dissanayaka, the driver of one of the city's ubiquitous three-wheel motor taxis. "Innocent people are suffering," he told AFP. "Petrol is how we live. This is how we feed our children."
-
US Capitol violence: Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.”
-
Why a US ski resort changed its name from 'Suicide Six'
A popular ski resort in Vermont in the United States - originally known as 'Suicide Six' - was urged for a name change rethink last month. Now called 'Saskadena Six', the resort is located in the town of South Pomfret. The new name- 'Saskadena Six Ski Resort' - was chosen in order to honour the “original inhabitants of the land and the mountain's multi-generational legacy and values of community, inclusion, adventure, discovery, and fun”.
-
25 million children missed out on life-saving vaccines due to Covid: UN| Top 10
The world has seen the biggest backslide in three decades in childhood vaccinations in 2021, which has been primarily triggered by the pandemic, the United Nations has said in a new report, sounding an alarm. A 5 per cent drop was recorded between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest data shared by the UN, in the percentage of children who got three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics