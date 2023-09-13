News / India News / News anchors, seat-sharing, caste census: What INDIA parties discussed at panel meet

News anchors, seat-sharing, caste census: What INDIA parties discussed at panel meet

ByHT News Desk
Sep 13, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The INDIA bloc of opposition parties plans to hold talks on seat-sharing and hold its first public meeting in Bhopal in October.

The INDIA bloc comprising over two dozen opposition parties will soon hold talks regarding seat-sharing and will hold its first public meeting in Bhopal in the first week of October, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday after a meeting of its coordination committee.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader KC Venugopal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and other opposition leaders during the Coordination Committee meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).(PTI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader KC Venugopal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and other opposition leaders during the Coordination Committee meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).(PTI)

“The coordination committee decided to start the process for determining seat sharing. It was decided that the member parties will hold the talks and decide at the earliest,” a joint statement by the committee read.

“The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of the BJP government,” it added.

For seat sharing, state-level committees will be formed to hold discussions with INDIA parties in that state.

Twelve member parties present at the meeting held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence agreed to take up the issue of caste census. The panel also authorised the sub-committee on media to decide upon the names of television news anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out