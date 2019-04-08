India planning another attack on Pak: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has alleged that India is planning another military attack against Pakistan in the coming weeks.

“We have reliable intelligence that between 16th and 20th April, India may carry out an attack against Pakistan,” said the foreign minister at a news conference in Multan on Sunday.

He said that India could stage a “Pulwama style” attack in Kashmir to use it as justification for its military adventure against Pakistan. Qureshi said that he had consulted with Prime Minister Imran Khan and decided to make public the development in order to expose what he called was “Indian designed.”

“The purpose of such a sinister plan is to put diplomatic pressure on Pakistan,” he added.

Local media quoted officials as saying that Pakistan is taking the intelligence of possible Indian aggression seriously as it has already reached out to key world leaders on the development.

Earlier this week, Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua invited the ambassadors of five permanent members of the UN Security Council to share Islamabad’s concerns.

It is believed that the recent telephonic conversation between Qureshi and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo was initiated after the intelligence reports of a renewed escalation in Indo-Pak tensions.

The expose came just days before India goes to vote for the national election and “that’s why we fear that India may orchestrate another Pulwama type attack and use it as justification for another military action against Pakistan,” said a senior foreign office official quoted by local media.

