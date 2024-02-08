 India denies Canada's election interference charge, says ‘quite on the reverse’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / India rubbishes Canada's election interference charge, says 'quite on the reverse'

India rubbishes Canada's election interference charge, says 'quite on the reverse'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 05:09 PM IST

The declassified document prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has stated India as a concern.

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday rubbished the allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, saying it is not the government's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that it is instead Canada that has been interfering in India's internal affairs.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Twitter Photo)
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Twitter Photo)

The outlet Global News recently cited a declassified document calling India as a concern. The note prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) stated “India engages in FI (foreign interference) activities.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said, “We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections.”

“It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs,” the spokesperson said, noting that India has consistently raised this issue with Canadian authorities and called upon them to address India's concerns effectively.

The statement from the MEA spokesperson comes amid growing tensions between the two nations over various issues, particularly the unsubstantiated allegations against New Delhi over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year claimed there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, in British Columbia's Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Prior to Trudeau’s statement, Canada had also “paused” negotiations with India towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement in late August.

India suspended visas issuance to Canadians right after Trudeau’s statement but that was restored in November. It also sought “parity” in diplomatic presence, leading to 41 Canadian diplomats leaving India in October.

On January 24, the Commission said it “requested that the Government of Canada’s collection and production of document” should include “include information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On