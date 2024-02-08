India rubbishes Canada's election interference charge, says 'quite on the reverse'

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday rubbished the allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, saying it is not the government's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that it is instead Canada that has been interfering in India's internal affairs. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Twitter Photo)

The outlet Global News recently cited a declassified document calling India as a concern. The note prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) stated “India engages in FI (foreign interference) activities.”

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said, “We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections.”

“It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs,” the spokesperson said, noting that India has consistently raised this issue with Canadian authorities and called upon them to address India's concerns effectively.

The statement from the MEA spokesperson comes amid growing tensions between the two nations over various issues, particularly the unsubstantiated allegations against New Delhi over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year claimed there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, in British Columbia's Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Prior to Trudeau’s statement, Canada had also “paused” negotiations with India towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement in late August.

India suspended visas issuance to Canadians right after Trudeau’s statement but that was restored in November. It also sought “parity” in diplomatic presence, leading to 41 Canadian diplomats leaving India in October.

On January 24, the Commission said it “requested that the Government of Canada’s collection and production of document” should include “include information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.”