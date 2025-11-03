India rushes aid for Afghanistan quake victims, Jaishankar speaks to Muttaqi

New Delhi: India on Monday rushed relief materials to help victims of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds, even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar assured Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of more assistance. India delivers food supplies to Afghanistan for the families affected by the earthquake. (@MEAIndia X)

The quake struck the provinces of Samangan, Balkh and Baghlan early on Monday. This was the second major earthquake to hit Afghanistan since September and India had provided assistance on the earlier occasion too.

Afghanistan’s public health ministry reported that more than 20 people were killed and 534 others injured by the temblor, which blocked the Balkh–Samangan highway and damaged dozens of homes and shops in Samangan province.

As in the case of the previous earthquake, Jaishankar spoke to Muttaqi hours after Monday’s quake, reflecting New Delhi’s growing engagement with the Taliban regime in Kabul. Jaishankar conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake and said on social media that Indian relief material for the earthquake hit communities was being handed over.

“Further supplies of medicines to reach soon,” Jaishankar said in his social media post.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson posted photos of the Indian assistance being delivered in Kabul.

The Afghan foreign ministry said on social media that the Indian side announced the delivery of 15 tonnes of food supplies, and said further aid in the form of essential medicines and food items will be provided soon.

Muttaqi, who was the first senior Taliban functionary to make an official visit to India last month, and Jaishankar also exchanged views on bilateral relations and the regional situation.

“Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”

The Afghan foreign ministry said both sides discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and regional issues, and “emphasised the follow-up of outcomes” of Muttaqi’s visit to India.

Following Muttaqi’s visit, India upgraded its “technical mission” in Kabul to an embassy without granting formal recognition to the Taliban regime. The Taliban leadership announced that its diplomats will soon be sent to the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.