The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ).(Reuters)
India seeks Canada’s assistance in ‘toolkit’ probe

Senior Indian officials told HT that if the Delhi Police is to charge-sheet persons based in Canada, such a request is tenable under the mutual legal assistance treaty New Delhi has with Ottawa.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:36 AM IST

India may ask the Canadian government to assist in investigating the antecedents of individuals and groups it alleges were responsible for creating a “toolkit” for those supporting agitations against the farm laws, especially if it is linked to violence that occurred on Republic Day in New Delhi.

Senior Indian officials told HT that if the Delhi Police is to charge-sheet persons based in Canada, such a request is tenable under the mutual legal assistance treaty New Delhi has with Ottawa. “We will take it up with the Canadian Government when we need cooperation of law enforcement agencies in Canada,” an official said.

The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ). HT reached out to the founder of PJF Mo Dhaliwal, who agreed to an interview but then said he would issue a statement instead.

The toolkit is in support of the farmers’ agitation, and ostensibly meant to raise its profile internationally. PJF has also worked in coordination with the World Sikh Organisation or WSO, which has been critical of India, regardless of the government in charge, for several years, and, as per the Canadian Encyclopedia, wanted to “create an independent nation, Khalistan” when it was founded.

PFJ’s co-founder Anita Lal joined WSO as its Director of Community Development on February 1. The two organisations, along with two others, issued a press statement criticising the actions of the Indian government following the violence on January 26.

According to an interview with a campus journal, Dhaliwal is an alumnus of the University of Fraser Valley in British Columbia, and worked briefly in Silicon Valley before returning to Vancouver. He also founded the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration Society, and was director of strategy at Skyrocket, a branding a web design agency based in Vancouver.

In an interview on January 26 to the Canadian network Global TV, Dhaliwal said the #AskIndiaWhy campaign was launched to “create awareness so that with the world’s eyes on India”, the government is “less likely” to undertake “any extreme violence” against the farmers. Such “scrutiny”, he said, was required so that “India does not massacre the protestors standing against these laws.”

The updated toolkit posted by Thunberg gave a brief description of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and called upon people to participate or organise on-ground protests, post tweets supporting the agitation, contact legal representatives, and sign petitions. To be sure, it did not appear to be out of the ordinary as guidelines for online protest campaigns go.

PFJ’s website appears to be temporarily down, but the AskIndiaWhy site displays a Sikh Sovereignty section, with its page linking to publications from the Khalistan Centre. The Centre’s web presence, at Khalistan.org, prominently says, “Mobilising the Khalsa panth to effectively achieve Khalsa Jee De Bol Baalay through the establishment of an independent Khalistan.”

Dhaliwal, described as community activist, was also the moderator for a panel discussion last year titled Khalistan, a conversation on trauma, racism and sovereignty, organised by PFJ.

greta thunberg india-canada ties
The SC, on Friday, took up two petitions by Faruqui, seeking quashing of the FIRs against him, and also seeking interim bail on the ground that the Indore police violated the guidelines laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment by not conducting any preliminary investigation before arresting him.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Archive)
india news

Supreme Court grants Munawar Faruqui interim bail, stays UP police warrant

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The bench also restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from arresting Faruqui in a separate case registered against him at Prayagraj for allegedly offending religious feelings through his jokes.
Dausa: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Dausa district, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Repeal farm laws, drop cases filed: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Addressing the event, Pilot said, "These laws were passed in Parliament in haste and imposed on the country.
In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (AP)
india news

UN human rights agency urges farmers and authorities to show restraint

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:32 AM IST
The UN office of the high commissioner for human rights joined lawmakers, organisations and governments from around the world that have weighed in on the farmers’ protest that began last November against three farm laws.
A farmer waves the Indian flag during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Thousands defy police orders to throng UP mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Farmers from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat rode into the venue on their tractors with the Tricolour held high. Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rent the air.
Farmers’ leaders Rakesh Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal at Ghazipur border. Sanchit Khanna /HT PHOTO
india news

HT Interview: Tikait, Rajewal say Centre should give up insistence on no-repeal

By Ramesh Vinayak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:23 AM IST
Tikait, 52, a former cop-turned-farmer leader, and Rajewal, 73, a veteran Bharatiya Kisan Union leader from Punjab, have emerged as the pre-eminent faces of the protest that has laid siege to Delhi’s key entry points and garnered international attention.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Oppn unable to point out flaws in farm laws: Tomar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:13 AM IST
Speaking in the Upper House, Tomar said the Opposition labelled the three laws as “black law” but couldn’t find a single shortcoming in the legislation.
In his 50s, he gamely answered the Proust Questionnaire series, in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, so as to explore the lives and experiences of fellow citizens.
india news

Delhiwale: Confessions of a California-returned

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Questionnaire with a writer and traveller.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Kerala lobby’ stamp on Congress Lok Sabha strategy

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:04 AM IST
Two party leaders said many party MPs from other states too, have sided with the dominant views of party which also got backing of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a meeting of Opposition leaders on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but disruptions washed out three consecutive days of proceedings.
india news

Modi may reply to debate on President speech only in Rajya Sabha

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Now, the PM is scheduled to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10.30 am on Monday, and if he does, it will be uncharted territory in India’s parliamentary history.
Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Mossad team joins NIA in embassy blast probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:41 AM IST
A Mossad team specially flew in from Tel Aviv earlier this week to assist Indian agencies in the probe.
Police officers in riot gear stand guard at the site of a protest against the farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Chakka jam: Barricades, thousands of policemen on watch today

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:28 AM IST
The protest sites are under multilayered barricading with barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads and netting to stop pelted stones, besides a heavy contingent of security personnel armed with anti-riot gear.
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
india news

Police seek Google’s help in ‘toolkit’ probe

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The police registered an FIR in to probe the “tookit”, which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Thursday.
Police personnel set up barricades at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Delhi not to be impacted by ‘chakka jam’, say farmer leaders

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The chakka jam will be a part of a series of events scheduled by the farmers’ groups to press their demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws passed by the Parliament in September to deregulate agricultural trade.
Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaks to media on the sidelines of Aero India 2021, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

HT Interview: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria says indigenisation key to military might

By Rahul Singh, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:30 AM IST
On row with China, the IAF chief RKS Bhadauria says: "If we have to be a strong military power, it has to be on indigenous defence capability. And that is our focus."
