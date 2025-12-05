India to soon introduce 30-day free e-visa for Russian tourists, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that India will soon offer a 30-day free e-visa to Russian tourists. He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, following their bilateral talks. PM Modi and Russian President Putin addressed a joint press meet on Friday. (AFP)

"I am pleased to announce that we will soon be starting a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa. Manpower mobility will create new opportunities for the people of both countries. We will be working together on vocational education, skilling, and training," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said the government aims to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost tourism between India and Russia. He added that India will soon launch both e-tourist visas and group tourist visas for Russian citizens without any processing fees.

Highlighting recent cultural connections, PM Modi said that in October this year, millions of devotees received blessings from Lord Buddha’s sacred relics at the International Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia.

While addressing the press briefing, PM Modi said that initiatives will be taken to increase exchanges of students, scholars, and athletes between India and Russia, fostering stronger educational and sports ties.

“We will also increase the number of students, scholars, and players from both countries. Friends, today we discussed regional and global issues. India has always been on the side of peace in relation to Ukraine,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi and Putin delivered a joint press meet after their talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi. This is Putin’s first visit to India in four years and also the first since the start of the war in Ukraine.