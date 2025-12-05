Putin stresses ‘independent foreign policies’, energy cooperation at press briefing with PM Modi | Top points

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it is “entirely natural” for his country and India to have deep economic ties, stressing that the trade would expand, as he spoke at a joint press with Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, December 5, after their summit talks. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi at a joint press meet after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, December 5, 2025.(PTI )

On global order: He stressed on “independent foreign policies” and a “multipolar” world order at a time when as Delhi is facing heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow. Putin earlier told Modi that Russia is ready to continue "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India, as New Delhi faces heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.

Make in India push: At the joint press meet, Putin said, “Russian enterprises will also participate in manufacturing under the Make in India program. Our cultural and educational exchanges continue to grow."

‘Independent foreign policies’: He added, "Russia and India pursue independent foreign policies and work together in BRICS and SCO for a more just and democratic multipolar world order. We are satisfied with our talks and confident that this visit will further strengthen our strategic partnership.”

Nuclear power key area: He noted cooperation in the nuclear power sector: “We are building the largest Indian nuclear power plant in India's Kudankulam. Two of six units are already connected to the grid, and four are under construction. Once fully operational, it will make a major contribution to India’s clean and affordable energy needs.”

Putin earlier told PM Modi, "Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," as per news agency AFP.

Key moment in wake of Trump tariffs

This is particularly important as US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on most Indian products in August by citing Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil allegedly “funding Putin's war in Ukraine”.India has stressed it has sovereign right to trade as it pleases in line with its “national interest”.

Modi thanked Putin for his "unwavering commitment towards India", and said that "energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership". He made no specific reference to oil.

"We have agreed on an economic cooperation program until 2030," Modi told Putin, after officials exchanged a raft of agreements spanning jobs, health, shipping, and chemicals. "This will ensure that our trade and investment are diversified, balanced, and sustainable," he added.