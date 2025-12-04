'If US has right to buy Russian fuel, why shouldn't India?': Putin on Trump tariffs, sanctions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, why "shouldn't India have the same privilege." The annual India-Russia summit talks between PM Modi and Putin will take place on Friday.(Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters)

The Russian leader made the remark in response to a question on Trump's recent remarks on India's purchase of Russian oil.

"As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note and have already mentioned publicly this once, the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants," Putin said in an interview to India Today.

Putin, who arrived in India for a two-day visit, reasoned that if the US buys Uranium for the its reactors, then India should have the same privilege.

"That is also fuel, Uranium for the reactors operating in the United States. If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?" Putin added.

Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for Russian oil reports, raising the total tariff to 50% in August, the highest among all the nations.

Speaking on Trump's tariffs, Putin said, “He (Trump) is acting in good faith, I presume.”

“He pursues his own policy and he has advisors. His decisions aren't made out of thin air. He has advisors who believe in implementing such tariff policies involving the imposition of additional duties on trade partners ultimately benefits the US economy. He is acting in good faith, I presume,” Putin said.

He added that Russia does not follow such practices, nor do the country has the intention of doing so in the future.

“Our experts believe there are risks involved, but it is the choice of each country and its leadership to decide which economic policy to adopt. We have never engaged in such practices, do not do so now, and have no intention of doing so in the future. Our economy is open. We hope that, in the end, all violations of World Trade Organisation regulations will be rectified,” he added.