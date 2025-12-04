Putin in India LIVE: Russian President, PM Modi travel in same car from Palam airport

Live

By

Putin in India LIVE: Later today, the Russian President will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi.

Putin in India LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed at New Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday evening, and was personally received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two heads of state left the airport in the same vehicle. This marks Putin's first state visit to India in over four years. He is in India for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit. Putin is on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after the conflict in Ukraine began. Later today, the Russian President will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi. PM Modi and the Russian President have held five telephone conversations in 2025, and held a meeting earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China, on September 1. India-Russia Annual Sum ...Read More

Putin is on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after the conflict in Ukraine began. Later today, the Russian President will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi. PM Modi and the Russian President have held five telephone conversations in 2025, and held a meeting earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China, on September 1. India-Russia Annual Sum