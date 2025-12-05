Putin's aircraft becomes most tracked flight en route to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin's flight that landed in Delhi on Thursday evening became the world's most tracked flight today, as per information on Flight Radar 24. Putin is in India for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit and was received by PM Narendra Modi at the Palam Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Air Base in New Delhi(AP)

Taking to X, Flightradar, that tracks air traffic in real time, said that their most tracked flight was the Russian government aircraft en route to India.

Along with this, Flightradar also posted a screenshot of the tracking information, which showed that around 1,772 people tracked the status of the flight. “Our most tracked flight now.”

Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that allows users to track aircraft around the world in real time.

Russian President received a warm welcome upon his arrival after a gap of 4 years. PM Modi received Putin with a hug, after which the two leaders left the airport in the same car.

Following this, PM Modi and Putin reached Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, where PM is hosting a private dinner for him.

On Friday, Putin will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, which is the venue for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit. The discussions are expected to focus on deepening defence ties along with trade and energy cooperation.

On Thursday, Putin said that if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, why "shouldn't India have the same privilege."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory for Friday, announcing major restrictions across Delhi in view of the Modi-Putin meeting.

Commuters were urged to avoid key routes between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Putin last visited India in 2021. Modi was in Moscow last year, and the two leaders briefly met in September in China during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.