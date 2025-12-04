Vladimir Putin's India visit: When will the Russian President arrive, and what is his full itinerary? Details
This is Vladimir Putin's first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War almost four years ago. He last visited India in December 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on trade and defence cooperation.
PM Modi and President Putin had met earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China, on September 1, and have held five telephone conversations in 2025.
Several agreements are expected to be signed during the 23rd India-Russia Summit, which is scheduled for Friday. The areas expected to be covered are trade, economy, healthcare, academia, culture, and media. The broader goal of the visit is to shore up the bilateral strategic and economic partnership between the two nations, against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in India's relations with the US.
While Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, the main engagement of the visit will be on Friday when he will meet PM Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.
Putin’s aide, Yury Ushakov, said a joint statement was expected to be adopted, and bilateral documents would be signed across a wide range of areas, including the Programme for the Development of Strategic Areas of Russian-Indian Economic Cooperation until 2030.
President Vladimir Putin's itinerary for the India visit
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive at the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi at approximately 6:35 PM on Thursday. He will have an official photo session followed by a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The venue of Putin's stay has not been made public due to security concerns.
- President Droupadi Murmu will host a ceremonial reception for President Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 5.
- From the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he will head to Rajghat to lay a wreath in honour of Mahatma Gandhi at around 11:30 AM.
- President Putin will then head to Hyderabad House to meet with PM Modi for the 23rd Summit talks at around 11:50 AM, which are expected to last for a couple of hours.
- The talks will be followed by press statements at the meeting venue, scheduled for 1:50 PM.
- President Putin will then attend a business event at approximately 3:40 PM, the venue of which has not been disclosed yet.
- At around 7 PM, Putin will head to the Rashtrapati Bhawan for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu before returning to Moscow at 9 PM.