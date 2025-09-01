New world order? Modi, Xi, Putin in lockstep at SCO Summit; Trump out of the frame, Sharif left watching

It was a clear message of defiance to Donald Trump's tariffs. The handshakes, hugs, candid interactions and posing for photographs holding hands. As world leaders gathered in China's Tianjin for the SCO Summit, several moments went viral, most of them featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and Russian premier Vladimir Putin – walking together, pausing mid-step, engaging in pointed exchanges and even car rides together. The choreography may have been unplanned, but the symbolism was unmistakable. Several moments at the SCO Summit have gone viral, most of them featuring Modi, Xi and Putin – walking together, pausing mid-step, engaging in pointed exchanges and even car rides together.(Agencies and X/narendramodi)

At a time when President Donald Trump-led US administration continues to double down on tariffs, three of the world’s most powerful leaders shared the spotlight – without Washington in frame – in a big diplomatic statement by the countries.

For Trump, who has in the recent past said his tariffs on India dealt a big blow to the Russian economy, it was a quiet humiliation as the leaders who met on Monday in China have clearly refused to bow down to the "America First" doctrine was meant to bend the global order.

The world is talking. And this time, Trump wasn’t in the room.

Key moments from SCO Summit in China

– PM in China for first time in 7 years: PM Modi landed in China for the 25th meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) on Saturday after wrapping his Japan visit. PM Modi, who was in China for the first time in seven years, on Sunday held a delegation-level bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both highlighted the importance of bettering ties that were once hit by border tensions. Signalling a pushback to Washington's trade war, India and China on Sunday vowed to expand trade and investment ties to stabilise global commerce.

– Modi, Xi, Putin bonhomie: Cut to Monday, the second day of the SCO Summit kicked off with powerful display of bonhomie between PM Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, all of who shook hands, had candid interactions and posed for pictures – probably not just a photo op but a message as it looked more like a catalyst for realignment. Former rivals are now finding common ground, not through ideology, but through necessity – and shared frustration over US President's actions, especially tariffs.

– Modi, Putin carpool: Among the visuals of camaraderie, the most striking was of PM Modi and Russia President Putin's car ride together for their bilateral meeting. Putin, known to have bizarre security measures, is seldom seen breaking into impromptu carpools with people out of his apparatus. At the bilateral meet, the two hailed India-Russia ties, with Modi noting that the countries stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the toughest situations.

– Xi, Putin swipe at West, turn-by-turn: Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin took turns Monday to swipe at the West during the SCO summit. While the Chinese leader slammed "bullying behaviour" from certain countries – a veiled reference to the US – Putin used his speech to defend Russia's Ukraine offensive, blaming the West for triggering the three-and-a-half year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and ravaged much of eastern Ukraine.

– Sharif left watching: Another highlight from the SCO Summit was the presence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and PM Modi in the same room for the first time since the military conflict in May this year, that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's response to it with Operation Sindoor. In one of the viral visuals from the summit, PM Modi was seen walking past Shehbaz Sharif with Putin candidly as the Pakistani prime minister stared.

– SCO Summit amid Trump's tariffs: The SCO Summit, Modi's meet with Xi and Putin come at a time when all of them face Trump's actions in some or the other way. Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US, half of which he said is for India buying oil from Russia, accusing New Delhi of funding Putin’s war in Ukraine. China also faces Trump's tariffs. Russia, meanwhile, is under US sanctions and has not been able to come on the same page as Trump over the Ukraine war.

– Trump's call ‘unanswered’ by Modi: Since Trump targeted India with a harsh double dose of tariffs earlier last month, he has reportedly phoned PM Modi four times seeking a compromise – but reports say the calls were not answered. In stark contrast, PM Modi has twice spoken to his “friend” Vladimir Putin, sent his foreign minister to Moscow, and just wrapped his China trip, first visit in seven years.