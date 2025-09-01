Carpool, handshakes, hugs: Modi-Xi-Putin's SCO Summit camaraderie a setback for Trump?

All eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Beyond routine diplomacy, the encounter carried added weight, bound by a common thread linking the three leaders - US President Donald Trump and his tariff threats. The bonhomie between PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display in China.(X/Agencies)

Trump recently slapped 25 per cent additional tariffs on Indian imports for buying Russian oil, over a month after he threatened Putin with 100 per cent tariffs on Russia if it didn't agree to a peace deal. China also comes into play here, being the largest buyer of Russian oil, surpassing even India.

Apart from statements and declarations, people awaited the meeting between the PM Modi, Jinping and Putin to see how they would interact in China, given their respective diplomatic ties with the US.

Even before the SCO summit began in Tianjin on Monday, visuals were released, displaying nothing but bonhomie, camaraderie and laughter between the three leaders. A video that soon went viral showed the three leaders walking side by side, and later gathering for a huddle after the photo-op.

The most notable picture was of PM Modi saying something and the other two intently listening. More than just a display of pleasant ties, the picture was a also a show of strength all the way from China, for Trump to see in the US.

A video from around the same time captured PM Modi holding Putin's hand as both of them headed towards Xi Jinping, followed by all three of them calling their interpreters and engaging in what seemed like a light-hearted conversation.

Later, two more pictures grabbed eyeballs on social media, one of them showing PM Modi and Putin seated at the backseat of a car ahead of their bilateral talks, and another showing them hugging each other. “Always a delight to meet President Putin!” wrote PM Modi as he posted the latter on X.

In the talks as well, both India and Russia reaffirmed their diplomatic relationship amid Trump's tariff rift. As PM Modi said a close cooperation between the countries is critical for global peace, Putin echoed the same sentiment saying the meet would strengthen the relationship and termed the ties "very good".

On day 1 of PM Modi's visit to Tianjin, PM Modi met Xi Jinping, stretching his arm out for a handshake and greeting the Chinese premier.

The leaders' meeting came almost one year after India and China, in a major step towards a thaw in ties, announced a breakthrough in negotiations to resolve their stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Their last meeting was in Russia's Kazan.

“As long as the two countries remain partners rather than rivals, and see each other as development opportunities rather than threats, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily,” Xi reportedly said after he met PM Modi again this time. PM Modi also stressed peace and tranquility along the border.

India-China-Russia bonhomie a setback for Trump?

While none of the leaders among PM Modi, Xi Jinping and Putin didn't directly reference the trade ties with the US or Trump's sweeping tariff announcements, the camaraderie shared between the three leaders is being seen as an unspoken message for the President in Washington.

It comes after days of Trump's many key officials targeting India for doing business with Russia, while defending not going for same move for China, a bigger oil trade partner of Russia.

Before Trump spoke to Putin in Alaska last month, he even said Russia “lost an oil client”, naming India.

"Well, they lost an oil client so to speak, which is India, which was doing about 40 per cent of the oil, China as you know is doing a lot...and If I did secondary sanctions, it would be devastating from their standpoint.. If I have to do it, I'll do it, may be I won't have to do it," Trump had said.

However, while in China, PM Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping seemed unfazed by Trump's many targeted remarks over the past few weeks.