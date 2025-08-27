US Tariff India live updates: Trump's 50% tariff deadline ends today

US Tariff India Live Updates: Additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on India will come into effect on August 27

US Tariff India Live Updates: The additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, imposed by US President Donald Trump, are set to come into effect today, taking the total tariff on India to reach 50%. The additional tariffs were announced earlier this month by Donald Trump as a penalty on India for buying oil from Russia. Reacting to the announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had called the additional tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday issued a formal notice stating that the additional tariff will come into effect at 12.01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27 (9.31 am as per Indian Standard Time)

Issued by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the notification confirmed that the tariff will apply to all Indian-origin goods entering the US for consumption, with limited exemptions for in-transit shipments that arrive by September 17 with proper certification.

Ahead of the tariff imposition, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government won’t compromise with the interests of farmers and small businessmen. Speaking during a gathering in Ahmedabad, the PM said that the interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. “The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all,” he said further.

Indian products loaded and in transit to the US before 12:01 am EST on August 27, 2025 will be exempt from the additional 25% duties.

Virtual intersessional dialogue took place between New Delhi Senior Indian and US officials to discuss cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment and energy security, ahead of the tariff deadline this week.