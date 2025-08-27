US Tariff India live updates: Trump's 50% tariff deadline ends today
US Tariff India Live Updates: Additional tariff imposed on India by President Donald Trump will come into effect at 9:31 am IST, and goods loaded and in transit to the US before that would be exempt from the additional 25% duties.
The additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, imposed by US President Donald Trump, are set to come into effect today, taking the total tariff on India to reach 50%. The additional tariffs were announced earlier this month by Donald Trump as a penalty on India for buying oil from Russia. Reacting to the announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had called the additional tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday issued a formal notice stating that the additional tariff will come into effect at 12.01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27 (9.31 am as per Indian Standard Time)
Issued by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the notification confirmed that the tariff will apply to all Indian-origin goods entering the US for consumption, with limited exemptions for in-transit shipments that arrive by September 17 with proper certification.
Ahead of the tariff imposition, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government won’t compromise with the interests of farmers and small businessmen. Speaking during a gathering in Ahmedabad, the PM said that the interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. “The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all,” he said further.
Indian products loaded and in transit to the US before 12:01 am EST on August 27, 2025 will be exempt from the additional 25% duties.
Virtual intersessional dialogue took place between New Delhi Senior Indian and US officials to discuss cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment and energy security, ahead of the tariff deadline this week.
US Tariff India live updates: What US notification on Trump's tariff said
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday issued a formal notification stating that the additional levy will come into force on August 27. A draft notice published by the US Department of Homeland Security said the higher levies would apply to Indian products “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption. The notification confirmed that the tariffs will apply to all Indian-origin goods entering the US, with limited exemptions for in-transit shipments that arrive by September 17 with proper certification.
US Tariff India live updates: Former foreign secretary says India will find a way to conclude mutually beneficial FTA
Ahead of Trump's additional tariff imposition on India, Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India will find a way to conclude a satisfactory, mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement with the United States early rather than late, news agency ANI reported. “That would certainly take us to the next step of the visit of President Trump to India,” he said further.