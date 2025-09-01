‘Desperate’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled over awkward handshake with Putin at SCO Summit | Watch

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit gathers momentum, bringing together leaders from 10 member states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, an unexpected wave of online trolling has emerged — this time targeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A video clip showing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif apparently rushing towards President Putin to shake hands went viral.(X)

Social media users began trolling Sharif when a short video clip from the summit showing PM Sharif apparently rushing towards President Putin to shake hands went viral.

In the clip, as Putin and Xi Jinping are walking side by side after the photo op, PM Sharif appears to come up from behind and hurriedly reaches out to shake Putin's hand.

Follow SCO Summit live updates here.

Users also noticed and mocked that Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, who noticed Sharif's approach towards President Putin, appeared to turn away.

The moment soon triggered a trail of trolling, with netizens mocking the Pakistani leader for what they call a "desperate" attempt to gain attention.

Netizens troll Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

"While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehabaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand. Pathetic attention-seeking behaviour. Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him," an X user wrote.

"Beggar tried to approach but Putin and Xi ignored him. Look at this 'Beggar Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif' trying to approach Xi and Russian President Putin," another user said.

Also Read | Message to Trump? China's Xi says world must oppose 'bullying, cold war mentality'

Another wrote: "Pakistan PM insulted at SCO Summit by Host Xi himself," implying diplomatic coldness, though there has been no official statement to substantiate such a claim.

"Desperate Shehbaz Sharif was looking for a handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping simply ignored and walked past Shehbaz Sharif. Such an Embarrassment For the PM of a country always looking for money," a user by the name of 'Indian' said.

Meanwhile, the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), established in 2001 to focus on security in Central Asia and the wider region, opened Monday in the port city of Tianjin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered his remarks at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit and said that terrorism remains a challenge not just on country but all of the humanity.

He said that “double standards” over terrorism will not be acceptable.