Trump's tariffs struck down? Explaining US appeals court's ruling and its implications

A federal appeals court on Friday dealt a setback to Donald Trump’s sweeping trade agenda, ruling that the president lacked the legal authority to unilaterally impose broad tariffs under a national emergency declaration. President Donald Trump leaves, following a cabinet meeting, at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit largely upheld a lower trade court’s finding from May that Trump overstepped his authority. However, the panel stopped short of striking the tariffs immediately, giving the White House time to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The judges paused the ruling's effect until October 14.

"The statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax," the court said.

Trump, meanwhile, reacted to the ruling, saying that the tariffs are still in place.

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong,” the president posted on Truth Social.

He further added that the country ‘will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else’.

“If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America. At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”