‘Modi not one to give in to pressure’: Putin praises PM's stance on US tariffs

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a high-profile visit to India, has asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is not one to give in to pressure”, such as that from the US in the form of tariffs for Delhi's oil business with Moscow. PM Modi greets President Putin as he emerged from his official aircraft and stepped onto the red carpet at the airport in Delhi on Thursday, December 4.(AP)

“India is a great power; not an English or British colony,” Putin said in an interview with India Today just hours before he landed at Delhi's Palam airport where Modi personally received him.

Putin stressed on the historical India-Russia defense and trade relations. He also noted that over 90% of transactions between them are now in their national currencies. That means less pressure of the US dollar.

He was asked specifically about the US and the West using sanctions to try and halt India-Russia oil trade in particular. “The world has seen that it cannot talk to India the way it used to 77 years ago,” he said, referring to India having gained its independence from the British raj in 1947, “India is a great power; not an English or British colony, and everyone will have to take that into account.”

Watch | PM Modi welcomes Russia's Putin with a hug at Delhi's Palam airport

On this count, Putin spoke specifically about PM Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same," Putin said.

He also noted that his relationship with PM Modi is both professional and personal.

India lucky to have Modi as PM: Putin

“Our collaborative endeavours carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties,” he said, " PM Modi sets very challenging tasks for the country – and for himself in the first place, then for the administration, and eventually for the nation," he said.

He highlighted Modi's call for indigenous manufacturing: “Take, for example, his famous pitch, ‘Make in India’. It has a practical dimension, including for our bilateral relations.”

"When we meet, he always says, 'Let's do this, let's do that, let's look at this area and that.' I can list them all. Therefore, we have a lot of practical areas of cooperation," he added.

Speaking further about Modi's commitment, Putin said it's evident that the PM loves his country: “He lives and breathes India.” He termed India “lucky” for having Modi as PM.

He also emphasised the seven-decade history of partnership between Russia and India.

‘India has made great progress in 77 years’

"The global configuration is changing, with new centres of power emerging. And the global power landscape is changing too. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure stability among major nations, since this forms the groundwork for gradual progress in both bilateral and international relations," he said.

"I also want to highlight that India's progress over the past 77 years since gaining independence , an extremely brief span in historical terms, has been substantial indeed, and India has truly come a long way in development," he said.

Putin on car-ride bonhomie

To a question, Putin spoke about his rather informal car ride with PM Modi during the SCO Summit in China in September.

“This wasn't prearranged; we simply stepped out, and my car was waiting. I asked, ‘Would you like to come along?’ That's all there is to it — a gesture of human solidarity, camaraderie, and friendship. No hidden scheme was involved,” he smiled.

“We climbed into the car like old friends and talked en route. We always have things to discuss. What's more, we continued our conversation and just remained in the car. Eventually, I suggested, 'Let's go, they are already waiting for us.',” he added.

Putin who on his first visit to India in four years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, following which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. The summit will take place on December 5.