PM Modi welcomes Russia's Putin with a hug at Delhi's Palam airport | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday evening with a big hug. This marked the beginning of Putin's first visit to India in over four years. PM Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin with smiles, handshakes and hugs at Delhi's Palam airport.(ANI Video Grab)

Putin would later attend a dinner hosted by PM Modi, as per his schedule.

The longtime Russian leader is in India for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which will be held on Friday. This is Putin's first visit to India also after the conflict in Ukraine began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021.

Russia's state-run broadcaster TASS earlier reported that Putin departed for his state visit to India around noon (Indian Standard Time). It said he will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economics, sciente and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The summit will take place at Hyderabad House in Delhi, with talks expected to focus on eepening defence ties, as well as trade and energy cooperation.

Modi will also host Putin and the Russian delegation for working lunch at the summit venue.

Just before the summit, Putin will attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11:00 am.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said there might be discussions on the possibility of Russia supplying Su-57 fighter jets to India. In addition to this, Putin might also apprise PM Modi about the ongoing US efforts to forge a peace plan to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.