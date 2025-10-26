India-Asean partnership lay foundation for global stability: PM Modi

New Delhi: The India - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) partnership lays the foundation for global stability and development in an era of uncertainties, with the two sides cooperating in areas ranging from digital inclusion and food security to resilient supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit 2025, on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

In addition to observing 2026 as the “Asean-India Year of Maritime Cooperation”, the two sides are taking forward their cooperation in technology, education, tourism, health, green energy, and cyber-security, Modi said in a virtual address to the Asean-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Modi virtually attended the summit, which reviewed progress in two-way relations and discussed initiatives for strengthening the Asean-India comprehensive strategic partnership. The Indian side was represented in-person by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“Even in this era of uncertainties, the India-Asean Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to make steady progress. And this strong partnership of ours is emerging as a robust foundation for global stability and development,” Modi said, in an apparent reference to the churn created by the trade policies of the US.

Noting that the summit’s theme is “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, Modi said this is reflected in joint efforts by India and Asean in spheres such as digital inclusion, food security and ensuring “resilient supply chains amid current global challenges”.

“India has stood firmly with its Asean friends in every disaster. Our cooperation in HADR, maritime security and the blue economy is growing rapidly. In view of this, we are declaring 2026 as the ‘Asean-India Year of Maritime Cooperation’,” he said.

The 21st century is the “century of India and Asean”, and the Asean Community Vision 2045 and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision will build a bright future for all of humanity. “Alongside all of you, India is committed to working shoulder to shoulder in this direction,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, the current chair of Asean, said the Southeast Asian bloc’s relations with India “remain a force for stability [and] mutual prosperity” . India’s economic advancement in various fields will be beneficial to both India and Asean, he said.

Besides taking up an Asean-India plan of action for 2026-2030, the meeting discussed the review of the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) of 2009. India has pushed for a speedy conclusion of the review to address its concerns that China is using some Asean member states to gain easy access to Indian markets.

Anwar indicated that Asean is committed to concluding the review by the end of 2025. “We want to conclude the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement by this year. So, there has been some real progress,” he said, describing Modi as a friend of Asean.

The AITIGA has been under review since 2023 to modernise the agreement to ensure fair trade and balanced growth. Asean is a key trade partner, accounting for almost 11% of India’s global trade. Two-way trade was worth $121 billion fiscal 2023-24.

However, India’s deficit with Asean touched $43.57 billion in fiscal 2022-23. India’s exports to Asean fell 5.77% in 2024-25 to $38.96 billion, while imports grew 5.65% to $84.16 billion. Key Indian concerns include non-tariff barriers, circumvention of rules of origin and tariff asymmetries enabling indirect access of goods from China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines, which is set to take on the presidency of Asean in 2026, said deeper cooperation with India is essential for tackling common challenges. While highlighting the peaceful settlement of disputes and maritime cooperation, Marcos thanked India for its consistent support for international law and rule of law in the region.

Modi also noted that India and Asean represent one-fourth of the world’s population and are companions in the Global South. “We are not only commercial partners but also cultural partners. Asean is a cornerstone of India’s Act East policy. India has always fully supported Asean centrality and Asean’s outlook in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Timor-Leste became the 11th and newest member of the bloc during the Asean Summit, and Modi congratulated the country’s Prime Minister, Xanana Gusmão. He also appreciated Asean’s participation in the Asean-India Year of Tourism in 2025. Asean and India issued a Joint Leaders’ Statement on Sustainable Tourism, which said the two sides will promote sustainable tourism guided by principles that are pro-planet and nature-positive and address local communities and eco-system needs, while ensuring high-quality tourist experiences and industry growth.

They will also support the conservation of cultural heritage, promote resource efficiency, biodiversity protection, and share best practices for resilient tourism development.

Jaishankar met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar and conveyed Modi’s best wishes for a successful Asean Summit. “Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages,” Jaishankar said on social media.

He also held separate meetings with Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan and South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun and discussed bilateral ties. Cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding figured in the talks between Jaishankar and Cho Hyun.