Jets, mid-air refuellers, missiles: Indian Air Force to augment arsenal with vital acquisitions

New Delhi : The defence ministry has paved the way for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to acquire six Boeing 767-based mid-air refuellers from Israel and 12 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems supported by platforms from Brazil and France, according to people aware of the matter, a move that will make the force a heavyweight by 2026. An Indian Air Force AEW&C plane.

The ministry will also expedite the acquisition of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) from France under the “Make in India” rubric, the people added.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, this week also cleared the purchase of 36 more Meteor air-to-air missiles for Rafale fighters from France. This follows the approval for 280 long- and short-range missiles for the S-400 system from Russia.

A cost negotiations committee (CNC) is being constituted to fix the price of the six refuellers from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), with the project estimated at ₹10,000 crore, the people cited above added. The DAC has accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN), and negotiations on the total project cost have begun with IAI, the sole contender. The proposal will move to the Cabinet Committee on Security for approval once the CNC completes its task.

India has operated six IL-76M Russian refuellers since 2003, but the fleet faces maintenance and turnaround issues.

Separately, the defence ministry will issue a request for proposal (RFP) to purchase six Embraer jets from Brazil to mount the DRDO-developed Netra Mk II AESA radar, which offers a 270-degree view, the people said. The radar features an enhanced electronic warfare suite and network-centric warfare capabilities.

The government has also signed a contract to upgrade six Airbus A319 aircraft by the parent company in France, installing 360-degree rotodome radars to convert them into AWACS platforms. The IAF has sought refuellers and AWACS as force multipliers, a need felt during Op Sindoor given Pakistan’s greater AWACS numbers.

Groundwork has begun for the proposed acquisition of 114 MRFA for the IAF from France, starting with decisions on indigenous content integration. With India already hosting a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for Rafale fighters, acquiring 114 more such platforms is seen as logical over opening a new stream.

Finally, India and Russia are working to acquire five more S-400 long-range air defence systems and the Pantsir medium-range air defence system via the government-to-government route. The former targets enemy fighters, while the latter engages unmanned combat systems, cruise missiles, loitering munitions and helicopters.