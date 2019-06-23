Indian armed forces seek exemption from BS-VI norms

India’s armed forces and paramilitary wings have asked the government for an exemption from the new, more stringent vehicle emission restrictions that are supposed to kick in from next year, according to multiple officials aware of the development.

Beginning April 1, 2020, all new vehicles in the country will need to conform to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norms, which lay down drastically tighter exhaust emission requirements from vehicles compared to the BS-IV standards applicable at present. India skipped stage five after concerns over rapidly rising pollution called for strong steps.

“Defence vehicles were already given exemption from BS- IV norms in 2016 under Rule 115 pertaining to emission rules of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Followed by this we got a request from the ministry of home affairs too and they too were given an exemption for BS-IV norms till December, 2019. Now, they have conveyed that it will be difficult to procure new vehicles till 2019 and have said that the dispensation given to the army should also be given to paramilitary vehicles because their operational areas are also similar,” according to one of the officials, who asked not to be named. “We may propose that an exemption from BS-VI should also be given to both the military and the paramilitary,” the official added.

While no official estimates are available for how many such vehicles are there due to security reasons, a person aware of defence deployments said the army alone has about 150,000-160,000 terrestrial vehicles.

In comparison, the total number of vehicles registered in Delhi was last estimated at a little over 10 million. According to experts, military vehicles around the world are exempted from stringent pollution control rules. “This is in part due to difficulty in assuring ultra-low sulphur fuel (10 parts per million) supply in all of the remote areas where a military vehicle might operate,” said Anup Bandivadekar, passenger vehicles programme director, International Council of Clean Transportation.

He added that such exemptions may not present a serious environmental concern. “That said, the Indian military forces would be wise to double down on efforts to cut the consumption of gasoline and diesel. ” Bandivadekar added.

According to the official quoted in the first instance, the transport ministry will soon issue a final notification.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 07:10 IST