Indian diplomat meets Taliban foreign minister days after Pahalgam attack

The Indian diplomat overseeing relations with Afghanistan has met the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul and discussed political relations and regional developments amid India-Pakistan tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack. India diplomat M Anand Prakash (left) with the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. (Photo from X)

M Anand Prakash, who recently took over as joint secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the external affairs ministry, met Muttaqi in the Afghan capital on Sunday. Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban’s foreign ministry, said on social media that the two sides discussed “recent regional political developments” but didn’t give details.

Other matters that figured in the meeting were bilateral political relations, trade and transit. Muttaqi emphasised the development of diplomatic and economic relations and invited Indian investors to take advantage of good investment opportunities in Afghanistan, Ahmad said.

Muttaqi said the movement of people between Afghanistan and India should be facilitated and the issuance of visas to Afghan patients, students and businessmen should be “restored to normal”.

Prakash was quoted by Ahmad as saying that relations with Afghanistan are important to India and he hoped to expand ties in various fields. Prakash was also quoted as saying that that India will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan and wants to invest in some infrastructure projects. Work has also resumed on some projects that had been stalled for some time.

Ahmad said both sides emphasised the development of relations, exchange of delegations, facilitation of visas and mutual cooperation.

There was no word from the Indian side on the meeting.

The Taliban foreign ministry has condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people and said such incidents affect regional security. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses our condolences to the bereaved families,” the ministry said in a statement on April 23.

“Such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability,” the statement said.

One of the punitive measures taken by New Delhi against Islamabad after the attack – the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari – has affected trade between India and Afghanistan via Pakistan. This is one Afghanistan’s shortest and cheapest transit routes for trade with India, and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has said annual trade via this route is worth $500 million.

Afghan traders and economic institutions have warned about potential damage from the continued closure of this route, according to Tolo News. Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Currently, the ports are closed and the problems are considerable. It is now the season for dried fruits and in two months, the season for fresh fruits will arrive. We hope the issue is resolved by then. Unfortunately, our trade with India through this route has been completely halted.”

Most of Afghanistan’s dried fruits are exported to India via the Attari route. The Afghan Dried Fruit Exporters Union said alternative export routes come with significant difficulties.

Prakash also met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and discussed the regional situation and the strengthening of ties between India and Afghanistan. Karzai said in a social media post that he called for providing scholarships to Afghan youth and emphasised the facilitation of trade transactions.