Indian Navy tests first indigenously developed ‘anti-ship missile’ | Watch

India successfully conducted the second trial of its indigenous naval anti-ship missile on Tuesday, following its initial trials in May last year. The test was a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy. The video shared by the Indian Navy on X depicted the missile launch from the Seaking 42B helicopter.

“#IndianNavy in association with @DRDO_India successfully undertook Guided Flight Trials of #1st indigenously developed Naval #AntiShipMissile frm Seaking 42B helo on #21Nov 23. A significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile tech, incl seeker & guidance tech,” the navy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, in May 2022, this Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) underwent its inaugural test, fired from a Seaking helicopter of the Indian Navy at the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

The missile integrates various advanced technologies, featuring an indigenous launcher for the helicopter and a guidance system comprising cutting-edge navigation and integrated avionics.

Moreover, the Indian Navy announced in October its preparations for the inaugural trial of a new Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, developed by DRDO, with a range of 500 km—surpassing that of the BrahMos missile.

BrahMos, an Indo-Russian cruise missile, originally possessed a range of 290 km but now boasts an extended range of 350 to 400 km.

In March of this year, the Indian Navy effectively carried out a firing of the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) from INS Visakhapatnam, confirming its ability to intercept 'Anti Ship Missiles'.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile was a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), manufactured at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

