Indians can finally travel to Singapore again from today. Check details here

Indians can finally travel to Singapore again from Tuesday as the country has announced the resumption of travel for South Asian countries, including India, Nepal and Bangladesh. “All travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from 11.59 pm on Oct 26," Singapore's Strait Times reported, quoting its health ministry.

Travellers from these countries were previously barred from entering Singapore. The new development is likely to have come after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in these countries.

However, Singaporean authorities have stated that the travellers will still be subjected to strict quarantine rules. “Travellers from these countries will be subject to Category IV border measures. They will still be required to serve their 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities,” the statement from the ministry added.

The change in rules come at a time when Singapore has switched to a new model of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike Indians, fully-vaccinated travellers from 15 countries -- including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- will not have to undergo the mandatory quarantine when they land in Singapore.

Singapore has been witnessing more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections recently. It reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday.

Singapore is also extending some of its Covid-19 restrictions in preparation for the potential influx of tourists, workers and business travellers. The country’s Covid-19 task force said that the current restrictions will be extended till November 21.

From January 1, 2022, only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past nine months, can return to the workplace.

“Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19 before returning, and they will need to pay for the costs of these tests," said the country's health ministry.