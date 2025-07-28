India’s climate action guided by national circumstances, MoEFCC tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: India submitted its first Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)— the climate action plans that countries submit under the Paris Agreement— in 2015 and updated it in August 2022, and has already achieved 50% share in non-fossil fuel power electricity generation installed capacity, the union environment ministry told Lok Sabha on Monday. The ministry also said that the country is well on track to achieve its other quantitative targets. Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, made the statement in response to a question by Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena. (Sansad TV)

Under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)’s resolutions, all country parties are required to prepare and communicate their NDCs every five years based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDRRC) and national circumstances, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, said in response to a question by Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena.

India’s climate action is guided by its own national circumstances, NDC and the Long-Term Low Carbon Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) to achieve net-zero by 2070 and Initial Adaptation Communication, the minister said.

Meena had asked: whether the Government defaulted in submission of its updated National Determined Contribution (NDC) by the February, 2025 deadline under Paris Agreement; if so, the reasons for the delay along with the new deadline fixed for the same; and if not, the details of latest climate action plan and the steps taken to fulfill international obligations?

“It (India’s climate strategy) provides the overarching framework for all climate actions and comprises of missions in specific areas of solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, sustainable lifestyles based on the precepts of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) sustainable habitat, water, sustaining Himalayan ecosystems, Green India, sustainable agriculture, human health and strategic knowledge for climate change,” it said.

“All these Missions are institutionalised and implemented by their respective Nodal Ministries/Departments, Further, thirty-four States/Union Territories (UTs) have prepared their State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC taking into account the State specific issues relating to climate change. The responsibility of the implementation of the SAPCCs rests with the respective States. In addition, the Government of India has launched various schemes and programs to scale up India’s climate action. The Government has taken various steps, and stands committed to fulfil its international obligations,” he added.

India’s overarching goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 (becoming a developed country by 2047) is of paramount importance and the country’s climate actions should align with that, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said in an interview to HT on June 5, explaining India’s stand on climate change negotiations in the midst of geopolitical disruptions.

India is currently in the process of formulating its first comprehensive National Adaptation Plan (NAP), a strategic initiative to enhance the country’s resilience to climate change. NAP represents a major step forward in aligning adaptation planning with India’s national development priorities and global climate commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. The core objective of the NAP is to protect lives, ecosystems, and livelihoods by supporting: understanding of current and future climate risks and vulnerabilities ; identifying medium- and long-term priorities for climate adaptation ; and establishing systems, policies, measures and capacities to ensure strengthened adaptation planning, budgeting and implementation, he said.