India-US ties 'strained' over tariffs, says Indian-origin Congressman Shri Thanedar

Indian-origin US Congressman Shri Thanedar has described the current relationship between India and the United States as “a little bit strained” due to tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian goods. The tariffs, according to Thanedar, largely stem from India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, which the US says supports Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. The tariffs, according to Thanedar, largely stem from India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil. (AP)

During a personal visit to Karnataka on Sunday, where he attended the centenary celebrations of his alma mater, Chintaman Rao Government Primary and High School, Thanedar emphasised the importance of strengthening mutual trust and friendship between the two nations, ANI reported.

"The relations between India and the US right now are a little bit strained because of the tariff, but those tariffs aren't helping. But India needs to have more friendship with America, and America needs to have more friendship and trust with India and that will help a great deal," he said.

The tariffs were first imposed in August 2025, when former US President Donald Trump introduced a 25 per cent levy on Indian goods. A few days later, the tariff was increased by another 25 per cent, bringing the total to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, a US trade delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer visited India from December 9–11 to discuss trade issues, including ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. During the visit, Switzer met with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior officials. Reportedly, both sides had “productive exchanges” and agreed to continue positive and purposeful engagement.

Thanedar also spoke about his connection to Belagavi and the school where he studied.

