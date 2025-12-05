IndiGo CEO gives timeline for end to flight mess as DGCA eases norms: 'Between Dec 10-15'

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, in a video statement released on Friday, apologised for the thousands of flight disruptions across airports in India and said that on Saturday, the flight cancellations are expected to be below 1,000. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers released a video statement on Friday, December 5.

He also said that it will “take some time” for the flight operations to get back to normal, which is expected between December 10-15.

“Given the size, scale and complexity of our operations, it will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we anticipate between 10 and 15 December,” he said in the video.

Acknowledging that Friday, December 5, was the most severely impacted day due to the number of IndiGo flight cancellations being well over 1,000, Elbers extended an apology. “I, on behalf of all of us at IndiGo, would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused to many of our customers on account of delays or cancellations,” he said in the video.

IndiGo's three lines of actions:

Elbers, in the video, said that the airline has taken three lines of actions to address the crisis and aid its customers, which are-

“Firstly, Customer communication and addressing your needs. For this, messages have been sent on social media and just now a more detailed communication with information on refunds, cancellations and other customer support measures was sent. Also, we have stepped up our call center capacity.”

“Secondly, due to yesterday’s situation we had customers stranded mostly at the nation’s largest airports. Our focus was, for all of them to travel today itself, which will be achieved. For this, we also ask customers whose flights are cancelled not to come to airports as notifications are sent on this.”

“Thirdly, cancellations were made for today as to align our crew and planes to be where they need to start afresh tomorrow morning.”

Concluding the video, the airline CEO said that the staff of IndiGo has been working “relentlessly” to address the crisis and added that they're making efforts to restore the belief of their customers.

“I do understand that these disruptions have caused much discomfort to our customers and has shaken their belief in IndiGo’s reliability carefully build over past 19 years. My colleagues, all the great IndiGo teams and frontline staff have been working relentlessly to address this situation. Rest assured, we are doing everything in our control to not only restore your trust and belief, but strengthen it further over time,” he said.